The 8 Best Pet Beds for Dogs and Cats
We know our pets love to snooze, and they deserve quality rest. Finding the right bed for your pet’s age or sleep style can make all the difference.
Dogs
Related Items
For the Snuggler: Deep Dish Sherpa Cuddler
Burrowing is a natural behavior for dogs; it helps them feel more comfortable and secure. The soft filling and high sides of this bed will let your pup snuggle in nicely.
For the Furriest Dogs: Coolaroo Original Elevated Pet Bed
Thick-coated breeds like huskies and shepherds get overheated easily, especially in hotter weather. This elevated, breathable-mesh bed lifts her off the floor for better airflow, keeping her cool while she sleeps.
For the Senior: Orvis Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed
Memory-foam padding provides the extra cushion that older dogs with achy joints need. This couch-style bed has an open front for easy access, while the three plush bolsters offer support for head or legs.
For the Reclusive Sleeper: Flannel Teepee Pet Tent
Does your dog prefer to sleep out of sight? This chic tent gives the protective feeling of a dog's den, plus it rolls up for easy transport so your pup has a hideout wherever she goes.
Cats
Related Items
For the Privacy Seeker: Meowfia Premium Felt Cave Cat Bed
Made from felted New Zealand merino wool, this cat cave stands up to clawing, is naturally antibacterial, offers a reprieve from cool or hot temperatures, and looks surprisingly stylish.
For the Observer: CatastrophiCreations Mod Lounge Hammock
If your cat likes to survey her kingdom from above, this wall-mounted hammock bed will comfortably cradle your highness while she keeps an eye on her people.
For the Heat Magnet: Pet Magasin Self Warming Cat Cave Bed With 4-Way Cat Hideaways
Cats tend to get cold much easier than dogs, which is why they're always scouting out the warmest places (like your lap). This "burrito" style bed is toasty, thanks to the faux-fur interior, fleece and foam padding, and microfiber outer shell. It can also be converted to a traditional doughnut/cup bed.
For the Senior: Frisco Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster Bed With Removable Cover
Older cats can sleep up to 20 hours per day, so they need a supportive spot to snooze. This slab-foam and memory-foam orthopedic bed will take the pressure off joints, while the wraparound bolster serves as a head- and backrest.
This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!
To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter