11 Awesome Gifts for People Who Are Obsessed With Their Pet

Milan Jovic/Getty Images

Gift your favorite pet owner (or your own cat or dog!) these Amazon finds.

Kathleen Mulpeter
December 14, 2017

As you're shopping for vegans, coffee addicts, runnersyogis, and people who really love breakfast, don't forget about the pet owners on your list. Whether your BFF is a self-proclaimed cat lady or you simply want to stock up on new gear for your own furry friend, here are our favorite pet-friendly finds. The best part? You can buy them all on Amazon Prime.

1
Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit

Amazon.com

This kit lets dog owners test their pet's DNA using a single cheek swab to pinpoint the breeds in their pup's family history. More than 250 breeds are covered, including 99% of those recognized by the American Kennel Club. Mixed-breed, designer, and purebred dogs can all be tested.

2
Kitty Ball Rattan Cat Bed

Amazon.com

For the cat who's really the queen of the house. The durable rattan material on this luxe chair means it's completely claw-proof, and it comes with a soft cushion that can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

3
PetSafe Digital Two Meal Dog and Cat Feeder

Amazon.com

Traveling, or simply want to get Fido on a consistent eating schedule? The programmable timer on this digital feeder lets you plan out your cat or dog's meals up to four days in advance, then schedule food to be dispensed at specific times.

4
Greenies Breath Buster Bites Chicken & Parsley Flavor Natural Dog Treats for Bad Breath

Amazon.com

Humans will love their dog's fresh breath (and the fact that these snacks are made of natural, easy-to-digest ingredients), while pups will go crazy for the chicken- and- parsley-flavored treats. Win-win.

5
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

Amazon.com

Cat lounges aren't exactly known for being stylish, but this one is an exception. Available in three neutral hues (walnut brown, slate gray, or cloud white) with a sleek design, it will actually look nice in the corner of a living room. Even better, it's sure to be a hit with feline friends: the recycled cardboard material is perfect for scratching, and the gentle curves make it a comfy place to curl up and nap.

6
MultiPet Duckworth Duck

Amazon.com

You can't go wrong with a good chew toy. This plush, squeaky duck—one of Amazon's best-selling pet products—works for both larger and smaller dogs.

7
Prosper Pet Tunnel

Amazon.com

Cats, dogs, and rabbits alike will love this expandable toy, which includes three spacious tunnels for furry friends to run around in. The tear-resistant polyester material is durable enough for the most playful critters, and it's easy to fold up and stash away when playtime is over.

8
Marineland Portrait Aquarium Kit

Amazon.com

Know someone who's more of a fish person? Gift them this five-gallon starter aquarium, which features an impressive LED lighting system (with both natural daylight and moonlight settings) and a subtly hidden filtration system.

9
Petmate Calmz Anxiety Relief System for Dogs

Amazon.com

Stressed-out pup? This kit may help. It includes a fitted vest that targets specific acupressure points on Fido's spine, while simultaneously playing a mix of classical music and soothing vibrations to calm them down.

10
Chilly Dog Boyfriend Dog Sweater

Amazon.com

Because nothing is cuter than a dog in a cozy sweater. This one is available in sizes XXS - XXXL, so you can rest assured that there's a perfect fit for every pooch.

11
CleverPet Hub

Amazon.com

Yes, it's a splurge. But this is not your average pet toy: the device, which was created by neuroscientists, engages your pup with clever puzzles designed to teach them new skills. The games get more and more challenging over time, and you can put your own kibble into the toy to be dispensed as a reward. Even cooler: track your dog's progress and statistics using the accompanying iPhone or Android app.

