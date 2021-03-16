The 8 Best Dog Bowls—No Matter Your Pet’s Needs
Finding the right bowl for your dog can make mealtimes easier, more enjoyable, and less stressful for you and your pup, especially if she has specific needs.
LeashBoss Skyrise Adjustable Elevated Dog Feeder
For the Senior Dog: Aging pets can struggle with joint pain and mobility issues, making bending down to reach a bowl on the floor uncomfortable. An elevated bowl allows your dog to eat without straining her hips or shoulders, or craning her neck. This one adjusts to three different heights to work for dogs of all sizes.
Sure Petcare Microchip Pet Feeder
For the Cat Living With a Greedy Dog: Food-driven dogs are likely to swipe their feline housemate’s meal, in addition to their own. This smart feeder covers the cat’s food and only opens when it recognizes a microchip on the cat’s collar. Sorry, Spot!
iBard Dual Purpose Slanted Food Bowl
For the Dog With a Smooshed-In Face: If you have a brachycephalic dog, like a pug, her shorter snout might make it difficult to scoop out food from regular bowls. A slanted bowl pushes food to the front edge for easier access. This one has an adjustable tilt to find the best eating position.
PetKit Digital Scale Pet Bowl
For the Weight Watcher: Calorie tracking can be tough with pets. This stainless steel bowl features a built-in digital scale that weighs your dog’s food in pounds or kilograms, making it simple to measure and record food consumption.
Dogness Mini Programmable Automatic Feeder
For the PupWith a Busy Parent: Pets do best on a regular eating schedule. This automatic feeder delivers consistently timed and portioned meals, even when pet parents are running late.
LumoLeaf No-Spill Pet Water Bowl
For the Sloppy Slurper: Hydration is important for all pets, no question. But if your pup is spilling more water than she’s drinking, try upgrading to a no-spill water bowl. This version has a floating cover that sinks down when your dog’s tongue touches it but pops back up when she’s done—maximum water, minimum mess.
Kruuse Buster Incredibowl
For the Long-Eared Canine: Floppy, low-hanging ears—like those on basset hounds—have a tendency to go right into the dinner bowl (yuck). This narrow and deep bowl leaves room for only the snout, keeping ears outside the rim and food-free.
Enjoy-A-Bowl
For the Finicky Eater: Dogs with low appetite—whether from illness, anxiety, or simply a picky palate—can use a little incentive to eat up. Try playing on her sense of smell (dogs have up to 300 million olfactory receptors, after all!). This bowl has a vented compartment at the bottom where you can hide fragrant human foods (think bacon or fish); the aromas wafting up will make the pet meal in the top half of the bowl more enticing.
This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!
