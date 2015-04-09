Best for: Playing chase, light running, learning tricks

If you want a dog that's truly tireless, consider a Jack Russell. The breed may be small, but what they lack in size they make up for in boundless energy. "They are always on. They never turn off," Dr. Werber says. "They'll outrun you and keep you going." But be warned: Jack Russells require lots of interaction, or else they'll find their own ways to have fun, like eating your furniture. Though they may not be ideal for intense runs, you will get a workout together by playing chase and simply trying to keep up with him. Because of the breed's strong hunting instincts, they will go off sprinting at the sight of small animals like squirrels and mice, so you may want to keep yours secured on a leash when outside the yard.