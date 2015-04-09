14 Surprising Pet Poisoning Dangers

Houseplants can help you breathe easier by giving off oxygen and removing chemicals like formaldehyde from the air, but if your curious cat or dog takes a nibble, it could prove deadly. Eating a small amount of a mildly toxic plant isn't always fatal, but large or repeated doses can be extremely dangerous, especially for cats. "Given the huge number of plants in existence, it's impossible to know every single plant that may be toxic to your pet," says Halligan. "As a general rule, plants that are listed as toxic to humans should also be considered toxic to animals." The five most dangerous plants are lilies, azaleas, oleander, sago palm, and castor bean. Hansen also cautions that pets may want to play with—and chew on—bouquets, so keep an eye on those too. Signs of ingesting plants include vomiting, diarrhea, frequent urination, and drinking lots of water.