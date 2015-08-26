Because dogs are creatures of habit, they can help you keep up your weekly mileage: Once your pup gets into the routine of a morning run, she won't let you wimp out if it's drizzling, or you're just feeling bleh, explains J.T. Clough, author of 5K Training Guide: Running with Dogs ($8;amazon.com). "She'll wait by your sneakers, tongue out, tail wagging," says Clough, who runs a dog-training business on Maui. "Her excitement can be enough to change your attitude."

Concerned your little pooch won't keep up? No need to worry, says Clough: "The truth is most small dogs have more energy than the big breeds." Just be careful in the heat and humidity, since dogs don't sweat like we do. And if you have a flat-faced breed (think pugs and Boston terriers), keep your runs under five miles, Clough suggests, since these dogs have a harder time taking in air.

