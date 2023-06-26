Women Dealing with Perimenopause Swear These Products Provide Major Symptom Relief

While many people are familiar with menopause—the time in life when menstruation ceases—the phase of perimenopause can be much more confusing. That’s because there’s not a lot of formal information doctors know about perimenopause and because it can be very different for every person who menstruates.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists explains that perimenopause typically starts when someone is in their late 30s or 40s with symptoms such as irregular cycles, longer or shorter cycles, heavier or lighter periods, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and vaginal dryness.

However, symptoms and symptom severity can vary widely—as does the age that perimenopause actually starts. For some people, perimenopause could last for decades. The individual and varying nature of perimenopause mean that some people search for solutions to help relieve symptoms as they appear.

And while you should always talk to your doctor to develop a personalized treatment plan for perimenopause, these real-life product recommendations helped or are currently these individuals cope with their own perimenopause symptoms.

Personal Fan

“I love this fan,” says Lauren Manaker, 43, of Charleston, SC. “Hot flashes can come on with little warning. On hot days when I am at my daughter's swim meets, walking with friends, or enjoying lunch al-fresco, this fan is nice to have to rest on my shoulders to give me a burst of cool air without having to be inconvenienced in the slightest way. I simply rest it on my shoulders and power it on—it's like having a hands-free portable fan available for me to use in an inconspicuous way. It looks like I have some cool headphones around my shoulders when I wear them, not a bulky portable menopause fan.”

To buy: Wowgo Hand Free Mini USB Personal Fan, $15; amazon.com

Flaxseed for Fiber

Although a 2012 clinical trial did not find flax seed to be helpful in reducing hot flash symptoms, a small 2019 study found that flaxseed was helpful in other menopausal symptoms, as well as improving quality of life. While the merits of flaxseed for perimenopause may still be debatable, at the very least, flax is full of fiber and can help with another common change-of-life complaint: constipation. “I like adding them to smoothies, sprinkling them on top of oatmeal, and including it in my granola recipes,” notes Manaker.

To buy: Now Organic Flaxseeds, $11; amazon.com

Hydration Multipliers

“I’m in the thick of it and rely on Cure electrolytes every day, for a couple of reasons,” explains Samantha Slaven, who is based in LA. “It’s so important for me to work out regularly during perimenopause, from helping with sleep and anxiety to weight maintenance and mental health. After every run, bike ride, hike, or strength session I always drink a glass of Cure to replenish any electrolytes I’ve lost via sweat, and I immediately feel so much better after drinking it. It also helps sate my sweet tooth, which is 24/7 these days!”

"Night sweats are real, and while I don’t have them often thanks to hormone replacement therapy, they still can occur around my period,” she adds. “When I know I’ve sweated a ton overnight, I start the morning with a glass of Cure to avoid dehydration and replenish my body.”

To buy: Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Mix, $14; amazon.com

Cooling Sheets

Meg S., 39, is a big fan of these PeachSkinSheets Cooling Sheets for hot flashes and night sweats. “They’re the only sheet I’ve found that really helps with the night sweats without me having to wash my sheets nightly,” she raves.

To buy: PeachSkinSheets Cooling Sheets, $92 with onsite coupon; amazon.com

Nutritional Guide

Suzanne P. found The Gavelston Diet book changing her approach to eating helpful in managing symptoms. “The creator is very authentic and validates post-menopausal symptoms,” she notes. “Her book definitely cuts through the clutter with a focus on becoming stronger and healthier by how you eat, live and exercise, [such as] sleeping more, reducing stress, and getting more protein and fiber and exercise.”

To buy: The Galveston Diet: The Doctor-Developed, Patient-Proven Plan to Burn Fat and Tame Your Hormonal Symptoms, $14; amazon.com

Fitness Watch

Jody B. from Michigan recommends picking up a smartwatch as a way to keep tabs on health parameters and adjust as needed to manage perimenopausal symptoms. “My Garmin tracks my steps, my heart rate, my blood pressure, and the stress levels of my day!” she says.

To buy: Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch, $260; amazon.com

Weighted Blanket

After entering a perimenopausal state myself, I found one of my major symptoms was muscle twitching—it drove me crazy, especially at night when I tried to sleep. After doing some research, I found out I wasn’t alone—muscle twitching is associated with perimenopause for some people.

To help calm my body and muscles and let my body go to sleep, I bought a weighted blanket and it helped tremendously. I also found it had the bonus of helping to reduce my anxiety, which is, you guessed it, another common symptom of perimenopause.

To buy: Ynm Weighted Blanket, $63 with onsite coupon (was $70); amazon.com