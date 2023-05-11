Approximately 2.2 million Peloton bikes are being voluntarily recalled, according to a release issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall involves the Peloton Bikes with the model number PL01, and it comes after 35 received reports of the seat posts detaching and breaking from the bike during use, which includes 13 injury reports, including bruises, lacerations, and one fractured wrist.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair," the release said. "Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed."

If you have one of the recalled Peloton bikes and you’re looking for an alternative, or you’ve been on the fence about getting one and now want to look elsewhere, we’ve tried and tested several options that give all the perks you might be looking for—and here are a few standouts:

Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike

Amazon

This bike rated our “Best Overall” Peloton-alternative choice offers everything a smart bike should have, such as an attached HD touchscreen display that flips to be able to be used for non bike classes as well, two power ports, and an “extra large” cushioned seat. The Smart Connect also comes with a free 30-day trial Echelon Premier Membership which gives riders access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes. It also happens to be double discounted for Mother’s Day right now.

To buy: Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike EX-5S-22 $1148 with code BESTMOM (was $1500); echelonfit.com

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

Amazon

For those who don’t have a large budget to spend on an exercise bike, our “Best Budget Bike” pick offers an affordable price point for those who are willing to “hack” it and stream their spin classes through a tablet or smartphone. It weighs in at only 68 pounds, and while it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of smart bikes, it gets the job done. The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike also currently has an extra $30 off coupon for Prime Members bringing the total price tag under $300.

To buy: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike $270 with onsite coupon (was $470); amazon.com

Schwinn Fitness IC Bike Series

Amazon

If you’re new to cycling, the Schwinn was selected as our “Best for Beginners” bike and is a solid option to ease you into it. One reviewer, who used it after hip surgery, shared that this bike is “easy to set up and use, very quiet compared to the old resistance spinning bikes.” It’s also 20 percent off right now.

To buy: Schwinn Fitness IC Bike Series $1,100 (was $1,400); amazon.com

Sunny Health Fitness Stationary Cycling Exercise Bike

Amazon

This Sunny Health bike was rated our “Best Quiet Bike” thanks to an innovative felt pad resistance system, and is a fantastic option for anyone new to cycling who’s looking for something they can easily integrate into their home. It’s lightweight, quiet, less than $200, and even comes with an LCD screen to display key metrics while you’re riding.

To buy: Sunny Health Fitness Stationary Cycling Exercise Bike $200 (was $293); walmart.com

Bowflex VeloCore Bike

Best Buy

If you love to be distracted while you work out, the Bowflex VeloCore Bike allows you to choose from real-time virtual coaching, on-demand classes, and cycling through virtual destinations so you’ll fly through your workout while having fun. Best of all, it also lets you stream your favorite shows from all of the major streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and HBO Max directly on its 16-inch console. It also features a “Lean Mode” that lets the bike feel more like a “real world” experience where riders can lean side to side and really engage those core muscles.

To buy: Bowflex VeloCore Bike $800 (was $1,800); bestbuy.com