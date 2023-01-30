This Bestselling Pickleball Set Is a Whopping $50 Off Right Now

Pickleball, that sport that's somewhere in between tennis and ping pong, is still all the rage. If part of your New Year's resolutions involved getting more active or picking up a new sport, pickleball is a great place to start—and thanks to this bestselling pickleball set that's a whopping $50 off on Amazon right now, it couldn't be easier.

To buy: Panel Sound Pickleball Set $40 (was $90); amazon.com

The popular set comes with two fiberglass pickleball paddles, four balls, two cooling towels and a carrying case to tote them all in. And just in case you were planning on getting serious about your pickleball play, the paddles are both USA Pickleball approved and USAPA approved for Tournament Play.

The paddles have a handle that's 4.8 inches long making it a great fit for almost every person, and is wrapped in perforated tape making them antisweat and antislip so your grip stays steady the whole time. It only weighs eight ounces, ensuring it won't strain any wrists and can be used from the youngest player to the oldest.

There's a reason this bestselling set has over 2,200 5-star reviews. One reviewer shared that they "loved the grip and ease of use" and another raved that the set was "a great buy as a beginner in this sport." Many other reviewers mention how "lightweight" and "balanced" the paddles feel and that multiple people in the family—from kids to adults—are all able to play with the paddles comfortably. "This is a great first set and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend for a new player looking for a starter set," stated another happy customer.

With a deal as good as this one, all we can say is 2023 just may become the year of pickleball.