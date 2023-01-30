This Bestselling Pickleball Set Is a Whopping $50 Off Right Now

This is the best deal we've seen on this popular beginner set.

By
Esther Carlstone
esther-carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Panel Sound USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Lightweight Pickleball Paddles Set of 2

Health / Tyler Roeland

Pickleball, that sport that's somewhere in between tennis and ping pong, is still all the rage. If part of your New Year's resolutions involved getting more active or picking up a new sport, pickleball is a great place to start—and thanks to this bestselling pickleball set that's a whopping $50 off on Amazon right now, it couldn't be easier.

To buy: Panel Sound Pickleball Set $40 (was $90); amazon.com

The popular set comes with two fiberglass pickleball paddles, four balls, two cooling towels and a carrying case to tote them all in. And just in case you were planning on getting serious about your pickleball play, the paddles are both USA Pickleball approved and USAPA approved for Tournament Play.

The paddles have a handle that's 4.8 inches long making it a great fit for almost every person, and is wrapped in perforated tape making them antisweat and antislip so your grip stays steady the whole time. It only weighs eight ounces, ensuring it won't strain any wrists and can be used from the youngest player to the oldest.

Panel Sound USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Lightweight Pickleball Paddles Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: Panel Sound Pickleball Set $40 (was $90); amazon.com

There's a reason this bestselling set has over 2,200 5-star reviews. One reviewer shared that they "loved the grip and ease of use" and another raved that the set was "a great buy as a beginner in this sport." Many other reviewers mention how "lightweight" and "balanced" the paddles feel and that multiple people in the family—from kids to adults—are all able to play with the paddles comfortably. "This is a great first set and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend for a new player looking for a starter set," stated another happy customer.

With a deal as good as this one, all we can say is 2023 just may become the year of pickleball.

Shop More Health Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pyrex Simply Store 18-Pc Glass Food Storage Containers
Swap Out Your Stained Plastic Containers for This Popular Glass Pyrex Set That's $10 Off Right Now
foot heel care
11 Products Under $20 That Will Finally Soothe Those Cracked, Dry Heels
Water Bottles - Hydration Roundup
Stay Hydrated in 2023 With Major Deals On Hydro Flask, CamelBak, & More on Amazon Right Now
Peleton Bike Alternatives on Sale Tout
Indoor Exercise Bikes from Echelon, Sunny, Schwinn, and More Are All on Sale Right Now
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Cyber Monday
This Top-Rated Rowing Machine Is Nearly 50% Off on Cyber Monday
Back Massager with Heat Tout
This Top-Rated Shiatsu Massager Is a Whopping 50% Off Right Now
Black Friday Deals Are Already Available for Your Favorite Health and Wellness Products
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Oral B, Fitbit, Bowflex and More—Starting At Just $8
Stocking Stuffers Under $40 for Health tout
Health and Wellness Gifts Under $40 That'll Still Get Here in Time for Christmas
stocking stuffers under $20
Stocking Stuffers Under $20 That Are Perfect for Everyone on Your List
52-best-cyber-monday-deals-on-fitbit-air-fryers-vitamins-cm-tout
The 52 Best Cyber Week Deals on Fitbit, Air Fryers, Vitamins, and More
The 13 Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis of 2022
The 13 Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis of 2023
32 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
The 32 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
sandals shopping fashion woman health comfort
The 12 Best Comfortable Sandals of 2023
10 Stylish Flats With Arch Support
The 12 Best Comfortable Flats of 2023
51-best-gifts-for-guys-who-love-to-work-out
The 51 Best Gifts for Guys Who Love to Work Out
Group of people running together on waterfront
17 Places To Buy Cheap Workout Clothes