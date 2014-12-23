What You Need to Know About the Keurig Brewer Recall

Listen up coffee lovers: If you're an owner of Keurig's Mini Plus brewer, you'll want to check the model number before making your next cup of Joe.

Keurig announced today it's recalling more than 7 million of the single-serve machines made between 2009 and 2014, the Associated Press reports. This comes after the company received 200 reports of hot liquid spraying from the machine—plus 90 reports of burn-related injuries. Watch the video above to .

There are 6.6 million Keurig Mini Plus brewers in the U.S. and nearly 600,000 in Canada, according to the AP. The machines, which came in 13 colors, were sold for about $100 either online and at retailers such as Kmart, Kohl's, Target, and Walmart.

Thankfully, it looks like the problem can be fixed. If your Mini Plus brewer has a model number of K10 plus an identification number starting with 31 printed on the bottom, you can contact the company to have a repair kit mailed for free.

If you're not sure if your machine is affected, you can call Keurig Green Mountain Inc. toll-free at (844) 255-7886 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. You can also email keurig@inmar.com or use the links on Keurig's website.

Keurig says it's OK to use the brewer while you're waiting for the repair kit, as long as you stay an arm's length away and don't make more than two cups back-to-back.

