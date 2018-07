Runner's knee earned its nickname because of how frequently it strikes a specific type of athlete. But you don't have to pin on a race bib or do laps around a track to develop this knee pain. "I don't call it runner's knee in front of my patients, because even non-runners get it," says Alice Holland, DPT, of Stride Strong Physical Therapy in Portland, Oregon.

In fact, runner's knee, technically called patellofemoral pain syndrome, is pretty common: Health care providers say it accounts for as many as 17% of all doctor's visits. Fortunately, it's not all bad news. With treatment, most people can relieve their pain and return to the activities they enjoy, including running. Here's what you need to know about the knee pain known as runner's knee.