How to Ease Aches Without a Pill

Sore from your last run and can't quite kick the pain? A recent study says reflexology may be a natural remedy for relief.

Reflexology—pressure applied to specific points on the hands, feet or ears—can reduce pain by 40% and might be as effective as drugs, suggests a new study from the University of Portsmouth in England.

As co-author Ivor Ebenezer, PhD, explains, the practice is believed to stimulate the release of morphine-like substances such as endorphins in the spinal cord and brain.

Read more: