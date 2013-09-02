How to Ease Aches Without a Pill

Sore from your last run and can't quite kick the pain? A recent study says reflexology may be a natural remedy for relief.

News &amp; Views
September 02, 2013

Sore from your last run and can't quite kick the pain? A recent study says reflexology may be a natural remedy for relief.

Reflexology—pressure applied to specific points on the hands, feet or ears—can reduce pain by 40% and might be as effective as drugs, suggests a new study from the University of Portsmouth in England.

As co-author Ivor Ebenezer, PhD, explains, the practice is believed to stimulate the release of morphine-like substances such as endorphins in the spinal cord and brain.

Read more:

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up