How to Avoid 'Text Neck' and 5 Other Gadget-Related Body Problems

Text neck: It's real, and it hurts.

Christine Mattheis
September 17, 2015

Physical therapists have been harping for years about "text neck," or the pain people feel in their necks from spending so much time hunched over their mobile devices. And late last year, scientists actually quantified just how harmful it is to constantly be staring at our screens: looking down at a mobile device can be the equivalent of putting 60 pounds of extra weight on the spine. What's more, other studies have revealed that cell phone addiction is real. It's called nomophobia, or "fear of being without mobile contact," and some experts estimate that it affects up to 90% of smartphone users. That translates to lots of text neck.

But phones aren't the only devices wreaking havoc on our bodies. The graphic below outlines all the gadget-related mistakes you're probably making, and easy ways to fix them.

