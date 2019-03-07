6 Hacks That Make Wearing Heels Less Painful

Gel heel pads, compression sleeves, and plush insoles for those times when your feet hurt like hell.

By Susan Brickell
March 07, 2019
Suffering from heel pain—whether it's due to plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, calluses, or just your favorite pair of high heels—can be the absolute worst. Investing in comfortable shoes that help alleviate foot pain is smart (think: plush footbeds, arch support, and deep heel cups), but being on your feet all day or night can make even the comfiest shoes hurt like hell.

Believe us, you're not alone. Even celebrities suffer from foot pain: Melissa McCarthy recently revealed that she applied a little CBD oil on her toes to combat pain from her heels during the 2019 Oscars. While CBD oil is certainly trendy right now, though, not everyone is on board with the ingredient (it's also not legal in every state).

Preventing heel pain starts with your shoes. When shopping, it's important to look for shoes that have a one-inch heel or wedge rather than ones that are completely flat, says Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare. The reason? Flats actually place more tension on the Achilles tendon—so, believe it or not, a small inch heel is actually better for you than flats if you suffer from heel pain, Dr. Cunha explains.

Another tip? Make sure your shoes have an arch incorporated into their design and that the middle isn't flimsy; if it bends easily, you're not getting adequate support in the arch, which can contribute to heel pain. (Here are some of our favorite sandals with arch support.)

While there are a ton of products out there that can help alleviate heel pain, nothing quite competes with a custom, laser-scanned orthotic, Dr. Cunha tells Health. These orthotics support your feet to help reduce biomechanical imbalances that may lead to plantar fasciitis and subsequent heel pain, he says.

The downside? These custom orthotics can be pricey. If you need a quick or temporary fix for your heel pain that's also affordable, there are over-the-counter products that can help. From gel heel pads to compression sleeves to plush insoles, each of these products will help relieve your heel pain—plus, you can order them all from Amazon.

1
Heel That Pain Plantar Fasciitis Insoles

Designed to sit inside your shoe, these orthotic heel cups help prevent and relieve symptoms of plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, shin splints, and tendonitis. Choose from the Original insole made of firm rubber, the Hybrid (which combines rubber and gel for a semi-firm feel), and the Gel heel cup for soft, plush support. Bonus: When they get stinky (hey, it happens), just toss them into the washing machine to freshen them up.

2
Armstrong Amerika Gel Heel Cups

Made of medical-grade premium silicone, these lightweight gel heel pads help absorb shock, soften the impact on your sore feet, and seamlessly fit in any type of heel, boot, sandal, or sneaker. If you need a quick fix while wearing heels for a special event or wedding, these can help manage heel pain, Dr. Cunha says. (Just keep in mind that they don't address the cause of heel pain, which is the collapsing of the arch, he adds.)

3
Vive Arch Support Brace

By supporting the plantar fascia, this device helps to relieve heel pain caused by pronation (collapse of the arch), Dr. Cunha tells us. The Vive brace has an integrated pouch, which allows you to customize the upward compression for your arch by inserting soft gels into it. Lightweight and breathable, this brace offers low profile support, so it's easily concealed if you're wearing high heels, booties, or sneakers.

4
SB SOX Compression Foot Sleeves

The compression support of these foot sleeves helps boost circulation and provides support to the plantar fascia as well as the ankle, says Dr. Cunha. The result? Instant relief to your arches and heels. The sleeves do this by minimizing lower extremity edema that may further aggravate heel pain, he adds. Also great? The fabric is sweat-wicking and has anti-odor technology, so your feet stay dry and comfortable all day. 

5
Dr. Scholl's Heel Pain Relief Orthotics

Created with plantar fasciitis sufferers in mind, these orthotic insoles have shock guard technology, which provides immediate and all-day relief from heel pain. The best part? You can trim them to fit any shoe. If you have a favorite pair of stilettos or wedges that just kill your feet (or if you're standing in heels all day), we also love these Dr. Scholl's High Heel Relief Insoles specifically for alleviating pain caused by your favorite heels.

6
Superfeet Women's Comfort High Arch Support and Forefoot Cushion Orthotic Insoles

Have a pair of shoes that you love, but need a bit more cushioning? These plush, supportive insoles by Superfeet have a deep heel cup to help cushion your heel so you can stay on your feet all night long. They can be effective at reducing symptoms of heel pain as they provide both arch support and padding of the heel, points out Dr. Cunha. (Plus, here are more orthotic insoles podiatrists love.)

