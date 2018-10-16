5 Podiatrist-Approved Products for Corn Removal

Foot corns can be a nuisance, but there are ways to safely remove them. Try one of these podiatrist-approved corn removal products for smoother feet.

Anyone who has had corns knows how uncomfortable this common foot problem can be. "Corns are thick-calloused lesions that usually form under a bony pressure point,” explains Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "They are the body’s way of forming a natural cushion against the rubbing of shoes or other bones." Unfortunately, that cushion can become swollen, painful, and unsightly.

The best way to avoid developing corns is to wear comfortable shoes that accommodate your foot shape. "Avoid or limit time spent walking and standing in thin, high, or pointy shoes," advises Dr. Sutera.

If you already have corns, pay a visit to your podiatrist for a full evaluation. Depending on the damage, a doctor can professionally thin it down or administer an anti-inflammatory medication to reduce the pain and swelling, says Dr. Sutera. For less severe cases, try any of the below over-the-counter corn removal products.

