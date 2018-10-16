5 Podiatrist-Approved Products for Corn Removal

Foot corns can be a nuisance, but there are ways to safely remove them. Try one of these podiatrist-approved corn removal products for smoother feet.

Anyone who has had corns knows how uncomfortable this common foot problem can be. "Corns are thick-calloused lesions that usually form under a bony pressure point,” explains Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "They are the body’s way of forming a natural cushion against the rubbing of shoes or other bones." Unfortunately, that cushion can become swollen, painful, and unsightly.

The best way to avoid developing corns is to wear comfortable shoes that accommodate your foot shape. "Avoid or limit time spent walking and standing in thin, high, or pointy shoes," advises Dr. Sutera.

If you already have corns, pay a visit to your podiatrist for a full evaluation. Depending on the damage, a doctor can professionally thin it down or administer an anti-inflammatory medication to reduce the pain and swelling, says Dr. Sutera. For less severe cases, try any of the below over-the-counter corn removal products.

1
AmLactin Foot Cream

Amazon.com

Some over-the-counter corn removers contain acids that can burn deep layers of skin, potentially causing infection or scarring. "Using a medicated foot cream with a more gentle concentration of lactic acid, like AmLactin, is a better alternative," says Dr. Sutera. "This cream will soften the corn gradually." Apply it to corns after you shower and before bed, just like a body moisturizer.

2
Vitamin E capsules

Amazon.com

Here’s a new idea: "Buy vitamin E capsules with a high IU, then pop one of the softgels using a toothpick and wipe the contents on your corn to soften the skin," suggests Hillary Brenner, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. When applied topically, the vitamin may help heal wounds and nix callouses.

3
Pedifix Little Toe Sleeves

Walmart.com

These toe sleeves from Pedifix cover baby toe corns with a gel material that absorbs pressure and drives down painful friction.

4
Dr. Scholl’s Corn Cushions

Amazon.com

Comfortable shoe gear that doesn't rub against the bony parts of the foot is best for avoiding corns. But if you already have corns, "try padding the area with non-medicated pads for relief," suggests Dr. Sutera. Her favorite: these corn cushions from Dr. Scholl’s that stick to the foot for all-day comfort.

5
Lambswool Wraps

Amazon.com

Like corn cushions, lambswool can help cushion toes and keep pressure off corns, says Dr. Brenner. Wrap some of the soft stuff around affected areas for relief.

