Almost 1 Million Bikes Recalled After Rider Becomes Paralyzed

Trek Bicycles has issued a recall of of almost 1 million bikes after a series of accidents, one of which left a rider paralyzed.

The recall includes all Trek models equipped with front disc brakes and a quick release lever that opens past 180 degrees on the front wheel. This lever can get caught in the disc brake, causing the wheel to come to a sudden stop or completely separate from the bike frame, according to an official notice posted on Trek's web site.

Roughly 900,000 bikes sold in the U.S. and 98,000 from Canada have the combination of disc brakes and the release lever, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The bikes included in the recall were in stores nationwide from September 1999 and April 2015, selling for between $480 and $1,650.

Trek reported three accidents that resulted in injuries, including a fractured wrist, facial injuries, and one that resulted in the rider becoming quadriplegic.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising anyone who owns one of these bikes to stop riding it immediately. Owners can bring their bike to any authorized Trek retailer where they will install a new quick release lever for free. The Wisconsin-based company will also provide a $20 coupon for Bontrager, a bike accessories retailer, to anyone who participates in the recall.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you,” reads the company's recall notice. “We want you to safely enjoy cycling on your Trek bicycle.”

