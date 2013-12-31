4 Surprising Reasons Your Back Hurts

About 80% of people experience back pain at some point. But there are smart steps you can take to avoid it, such as doing specific moves that help prevent back pain, or strengthening your core in general, which helps support your back.

Also a good idea? Take a look at these four common causes of back pain, and try to figure out if you're increasing your odds for injury. One trigger? Sitting all day at a desk can put more pressure on your back than you think, according to A. Jay Khanna, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.