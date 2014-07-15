3 Times You Should Never, Ever Take a Selfie

RELATED

Since when is it cool to put your life on the line to take a photo for Instagram or Twitter? That's what one man did over the weekend at the annual running of the bulls in Spain. With smartphone in hand, the unidentified man went dashing through the streets of Pamplona trying to snap a shot with the half-ton beasts right on his heels.

Yeah, not the smartest idea, and now the authorities are trying to chase him down, too. Though he seems to have disappeared, the guy could face a $4,100 fine if caught, thanks to new city rules that prohibit any device that records video or takes pictures during the run, CNN reports.

But even if there weren't a rule in place, you should know it's never a good idea to snap a pic during such a high-intensity event. It's a serious distraction and it could get you or someone else seriously hurt.

While it can be addicting to share your photos on social media, there's an absolute time and place for taking a selfie. These three scenarios are definitely not it:

If you're a spectator at sporting events

The Tour de France was the year's biggest race for bicycling enthusiasts, and all most people could talk about were the crazed, selfie-taking spectators. As if it's not bad enough that they caused riders to crash, walking or leaning into the path of bikes going at least 20 miles per hour is a surefire way to get run over. (See also: selfies at baseball games where you could get hit with a pop-up fly.)

While participating in sporting events

At the New York City Half-Marathon in March, one Brooklyn woman thought it would be funny to Instagram pics of hot guys at every mile of the race. Now there's an ideal way to not only fall flat on your face, but also trip up other runners who actually want to, you know, reach the finish line.

During catastrophic weather events

Here's one of Mother Nature's most violent storms, and still people can't get enough of documenting them. Let's not forget that tornadoes kill about 60 people per year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. So the last place you want to be is outside. When officials tell you to take cover, we're pretty sure they don't expect you to say "but first..."