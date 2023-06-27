Some people with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) say that medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, used off-label, can help alleviate symptoms. Currently, those medications are only FDA-approved for treatment of diabetes and weight management.

Though more research is needed to determine how effective medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro are for PCOS, experts say they may help with PCOS symptoms like weight gain and insulin resistance.

Experts stress that women who are pregnant or are looking to become pregnant do not take Ozempic, Mounjaro, or any similar medications, as its unclear how they affect fetal development.

martin-dm/Getty Images

Diabetes and weight management drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) have gained worldwide attention as tools for weight loss and blood sugar control—but anecdotally, they’ve shown to be useful for other chronic conditions as well.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may be one of those conditions, according to various patient experiences.

In an Instagram post shared last month, Gracie McGraw, daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, revealed to her followers that she’s currently on a “low-dose of Mounjaro” for her PCOS; she said she had also taken Ozempic last year for the condition.

Other women have also sung the praises of Ozempic and Mounjaro in alleviating their PCOS symptoms, including aiding in weight loss and helping to regulate menstrual cycles.

Reproductive health experts suspect that by targeting excess weight and insulin function—two common complications linked to PCOS—these drugs may also have a significant effect on other PCOS symptoms, like menstrual cycle irregularity.

“Because these medications approved for diabetes [and weight management] cause significant weight loss and improve insulin resistance, it makes sense biologically that they would be helpful for women with PCOS, and small studies have shown that to be true,” said Florencia Halperin, MD, an endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer at Form Health.

Despite some promising evidence, these drugs are not FDA-approved for PCOS—or any conditions other than diabetes and overweight or obesity. “Although some science is published that supports they help, using them to treat PCOS is ‘off-label’ use,” Halperin said.

Here’s what to know about using Ozempic or Mounjaro for PCOS, including potential benefits and risks, and what still needs to happen before the drugs can be FDA-approved to treat the condition.

How Drugs Like Ozempic and Mounjaro May Help Alleviate PCOS Symptoms

PCOS is a complex hormonal disorder that affects as many as 5 million women of reproductive age in the U.S. The condition isn’t fully understood, according to Halperin, but it’s thought that higher-than-normal androgen levels (male sex hormones) in females play a role.

That hormonal imbalance can lead to a range of symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, decreased fertility, abnormal hair growth, and acne, said Michelle Pearlman, MD, a board-certified gastroenterologist, obesity medicine specialist, and CEO and co-founder of Prime Institute.

The condition can also lead to metabolic consequences—there’s a strong association between having PCOS and overweight or obesity. “Women with PCOS [may] have insulin resistance, [and] are at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and even cardiovascular disease,” Halperin said.

The insulin resistance commonly associated with PCOS may also be one of the reasons why medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro—which can increase insulin sensitivity—may help with PCOS symptoms. “Insulin resistance is intricately linked to the physiology of PCOS, and treatments that improve insulin resistance often improve PCOS,” Halperin said.

The weight loss many people experience when taking these drugs can also significantly reduce PCOS symptoms. Losing weight may reduce androgen levels and improve associated symptoms like abnormal hair growth and acne, said Marilyn Tan, MD, a clinical associate professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“Weight loss can also improve metabolic parameters such as blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol,” Dr. Tan told Health.

Losing weight can also help regulate menstrual cycles, restore ovulation, and improve fertility. “Because these medications improve one of the leading causes of infertility—excess weight—studies suggest that fertility may improve,” Pearlman said.

Ozempic, Mounjaro Not Yet FDA-Approved for PCOS

Despite some evidence—both anecdotal and from small studies—points to drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro showing promise as treatments for PCOS, they are currently only approved by the FDA to treat diabetes and overweight or obesity.

Those who are taking drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro for PCOS are being prescribed the medication off-label—a legal and common method of prescribing medication for a different purpose than approved by the FDA.

It’s possible, however, that as more research becomes available, the drugs could be FDA-approved to treat PCOS and other conditions in the future. But drug shortages may hinder any research progress, in order to save medication for clinical care.

Another hugely important factor in treating PCOS with these medications is their impact on pregnancy and fetal development, which are currently unknown.

People who are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant should not take semaglutide—and if a person on the medication is looking to conceive, the body needs to go through a lengthy washout period of at least two to three months, according to Tan.

“These medications should be stopped when someone is actively trying to become pregnant and throughout the duration of the pregnancy because of potential harmful effects to the embryo and fetus which has been shown in animal studies,” Pearlman said. More robust clinical trials in humans are needed to evaluate the reproductive effects of these drugs.

If you’re interested in taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, or a similar drug for PCOS, experts recommend having a conversation with a trusted healthcare provider who can help you understand the risks and benefits and discuss alternative options.