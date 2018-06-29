Doctors Removed a 50-Pound Cyst After This Woman Went to the ER for Stomach Pain

What one woman thought was tummy trouble turned out to be something much bigger. After suffering from stomach pain and weight gain, 30-year-old Alabama resident Kayla Rahn ended up undergoing surgery to remove a 50-pound ovarian cyst.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WSFA, Rahn said she would get short of breath, couldn’t lose weight, and was asked by a stranger if she was expecting twins. Last month, she went to the emergency department at Jackson Hospital, where doctors ultimately discovered the source of her discomfort was a 50-pound ovarian cyst.

Rahn had surgery to remove the cyst the next day. One of her doctors, Gregory Jones, DO, said in a statement that the technical diagnosis was a benign condition called mucinous cystadenoma. "This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," he said.

Before the surgery, Rahn couldn’t move around well or play with her nieces and nephews. Now back home, she’s enjoying her regained mobility and hoping others will listen to their bodies and seek treatment when necessary.

"I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it,” she said. “I knew something was wrong. As soon as I got home and was able to move a little, I tried on every shirt I had, and it was awesome.”

"We are very excited things went well for her," Dr. Jones added.

Ovarian cysts are actually pretty common–and luckily, they're usually harmless. In some cases, ovarian cysts can cause abdominal or pelvic pain, which is always worth mentioning to a doctor, who can help determine the best course of action. If a cyst is large or causing a lot of pain, surgery might be necessary. But, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, most ovarian cysts go away on their own after one or two menstrual cycles.