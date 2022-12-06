Up Your Morning Smoothie Game with This TikTok-Favorite Portable Blender

There’s a lot to keep straight when it comes to knowing the recommended daily allowances (or RDAs) of food, vitamins, and other nutrients. Are you really getting in those five servings of fruits and veggies a day? What about drinking enough water? And have you ever really looked into how much protein your body needs, based on your age, gender, and weight?

Chances are, the answer’s no. In fact, data shows that 92% of the US population is deficient in at least one vitamin or mineral, meaning that most of us have at least some work to do.

That’s why we love sharing smart and easy-to-use gadgets that make staying healthy so simple, you’ll barely have to think about it. Case in point: The Otpeir Personal Sized Portable Blender has become a rising star on TikTok for its clever and convenient design, which allows users to make nutrient-packed smoothies and juices while they’re out of the house, with just the push of a button.

Amazon

To buy: Otpeir Personal Sized Portable Blender, $36.98; amazon.com

Make no mistake—this mini blender may be small, but it sure is mighty. Inside, each of its four blades is made of durable stainless steel, which the manufacturer says gives it “excellent mixing ability.” (In other words, you can toss in all the oranges and other citrus fruits you’d like without getting a mouthful of pulp in the end.)

Unlike traditional blenders, which are larger, bulkier, and intended for the kitchen, this handheld version is ideal for taking with you, whether you’re headed to work, school, or out for errands. The bottle itself can hold up to 350ml of juice and weighs only 460g, so you can stock it with plenty of fruits and veggies before leaving the house. Then all you have to do is add in some protein powder, water, or plant-based milk, give it a blend, and … voila! You’ve become your very own barista.

Amazon customers have been praising this portable blender for its compact design and high-powered efficiency for a while now.

“I absolutely love this,” one user shared. “Especially with me being a new mom—working out [and] forgetting to eat full meals—this comes in handy.”

Another customer said it's “unexpectedly strong” for its size and cost, while someone else claimed it’s made their life “so easy!” And more than a few people claimed to be “in love” with the product.

Others have made it part of their everyday routine and have no regrets so far.

“I've been using this blender every day since I received it,” one Amazon customer shared. “Every morning, I add one scoop of protein, one scoop of collagen, about 8 oz. of almond milk, and half of a smashed banana. In about 10 seconds it’s done—love it!”

A few customers did comment on the relatively short battery-life of the blender, but considering you can blend up a smoothie in less than 30 seconds, it doesn’t really need that much “juice” to get to work. Plus, you don’t have to plug it into an outlet in order to use it—the portable blender is powered by a lithium ion battery that’s easily rechargeable.

But here’s our favorite part: Unlike a lot of other juicers that come with multiple pieces, this one is simple, waterproof, and easy to clean, so it’s less of a hassle and more of a life-saver.

To buy: Otpeir Personal Sized Portable Blender, $36.98; amazon.com





