How to Build Stronger Bones at Any Age

You’ve probably heard since you were a kid that drinking milk will help you build strong bones. But there are a number of ways you can help boost your bone health. And taking care of this part of your anatomy is just as crucial now as it was when you were running around on the playground. In fact, the way you protect your bones now may have a major impact on how mobile and active you are as you age.

In your 20s, for example, it’s crucial to do everything you can to build up bone mass. That’s because this is the last decade to do so--once you hit your 30s, it’s all about maintaining your bone density, rather than boosting it. But how do you even begin to build more mass? The most important things you can do are to get an adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D (ideally from a variety of food sources), do weight-bearing exercise (like weight training and running), and if you still smoke, quit ASAP.

Even though your body doesn’t build up more bone post-20s, that doesn’t mean your work stops on your 30th birthday. Watch this video to learn how to best take care of your bones for many decades to come.