Could You Have a Calcium Deficiency?

A true calcium deficiency, or hypocalcemia, usually has nothing to do with diet. Instead, blood levels of calcium become too low as a result of taking certain medications and medical conditions (more on this later).

Dietary calcium deficiency—when you're not taking in enough calcium from food and beverages—is very rare. “I rarely ever see a healthy individual with low calcium,” says Lynn Mack, MD, an endocrinologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. “Most people can get enough calcium by eating a variety of foods rich in calcium.”

Calcium inadequacy is more common, which is when someone's dietary intake of the mineral is lower than recommended. This can lead to health problems like osteoporosis over time.