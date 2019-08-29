While there are those of us who are obsessed with brushing and flossing our teeth (you know who you are), there are also those of us who could use a little more motivation to maintain optimal oral hygiene (aka, you hate flossing). Fortunately, Waterpik, the well-known brand behind the super popular pressurized water flosser, has designed a device that will excite both parties—enter, the Waterpik Sonic Fusion ($170; amazon.com), the first water flossing toothbrush that allows you to switch between brushing and flossing at the touch of a button.

The Sonic Fusion is an electric toothbrush that attaches to a small water reservoir, and has a water flosser in the middle of the brush. Yes, that means you don't need to use two separate devices to brush and floss. Not only is that super convenient for anyone with limited counter space, but it makes it super easy to take that extra step and floss right after brushing. Plus, the device is clinically proven to be “twice as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health” — the toothbrush alone provides 30,000 strokes per minute.

If you’re not yet familiar with the trendy flossing technique, we tapped Dr. Chris Strandburg, DDS, a cosmetic and general dentist based in California, to get the lowdown. “Water flossing allows you to get into more places, and is more thorough than string floss alone. In addition to breaking up bacterial colonies, water flossing flushes bacteria away which string cannot do,” he told Health. “I found that using a high-pressure stream of water not only removes plaque and bacteria from the surfaces of teeth, but also goes deep below the gumline, and this has the positive impact of reducing gingivitis.”

Since I started using the Waterpik Sonic Fusion, my mouth has never felt cleaner—every time I use it, I feel like I just had a cleaning done at the dentist. I love that the electric toothbrush is powerful—but not so strong that it makes brushing uncomfortable—and that the water flosser is conveniently built right in. I had never water flossed before using this brush (because I was a little intimidated by it, to be honest!) but now I’m obsessed with it. This one has 10 pressure settings so you can adjust how strong or gentle you want the water pressure to be, and I always go for somewhere right in the middle. While it can get a little messy, it’s worth it for how effectively it cleans my teeth.

So if you want to up your oral hygiene game with a two-in-one device that keeps your mouth extra clean (without the extra hassle), the Waterpik Sonic Fusion could be just what you’re looking for.

