The Waterpik Flosser With 11,000 Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews Is 50% Off Today

There are countless discounts in today's big Prime Day sale, especially when it comes to oral health products (the bestselling Philips Sonicare DiamondClean and Oral-B Pro 3000 electric toothbrushes are both majorly discounted right now, for example). But there's another deal we're especially excited about: The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is 50% off today.

If you want super-clean, healthy gums, this handy gadget is for you. Unlike dental floss, the Waterpik literally repels food and bacteria from the crevices of your teeth using water pressure. "It's a handheld device that uses a small motor to send pressurized water out of a tip," explains Jon Marashi, DDS, a cosmetic dentist based in Los Angeles. "The tip is placed near the gum line in the mouth, and the water pressure removes plaque buildup along the gum line and in between teeth."

It's a smart purchase for anyone, but because the water flossing technology is able to reach deeper into the crevices between teeth (and even below the gum line), the Waterpik is particularly useful for those who have braces, implants, crowns, or other dental work that makes traditional flossing difficult, as well as those with gingivitis.

Amazon.com

To buy: $40 today (marked down from $80); amazon.com

The Aquarius model boasts 10 different pressure settings, 90 seconds of water capacity, a seal of acceptance from the American Dental Association (ADA), and—impressively—over 11,000 near-perfect reviews. "I absolutely love this product," raves one reviewer, noting that the Waterpik "cleans and gets all the cracks and crevices."

Dr. Marashi tells Health that he recommends this product to his patients. "It's easier than traditional flossing and can get access to hard-to-reach areas with greater ease," he says. One caveat: Dr. Marashi stresses that the Waterpik should be a supplement to regular floss, not a replacement. "In combination, my patients have much healthier gums as a result," he says.

If you've been wanting to try this water flosser for yourself, now is the best time to buy: The Waterpik Aquarius is only $40 today on Amazon, representing savings of 50% off the original $80 price. In the past, we have seen the Waterpik sold on Amazon for around $66, but this is truly the lowest we've ever seen it.