If you’re after brighter, whiter teeth, you’re in good company. "Every day, at least one patient in my office asks about whitening," says Kimberly Wright, DMD, a dentist at Advance Dental Arts Center in West Linn, Ore.

As we age, the enamel on our teeth naturally thins, which makes them more prone to pesky surface stains (regularly sipping on red wine, coffee, and tea doesn't help, either).

With so many teeth whitening products on the market, from over-the-counter whitening kits to in-office professional treatments, it can be overwhelming to know which ones are right for you. Here, dentists weigh in on everything you need to know about the best teeth whitening products—plus, smart at-home strategies to help keep your pearly whites, well, white.

