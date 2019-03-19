The Best Natural Teeth Whitening Products for a Brighter Smile

Yuri_Arcurs/Getty Images

Want to whiten teeth naturally? These whitening products are free of harsh chemicals.

By Kathleen Felton
Updated March 19, 2019
Whiter, brighter teeth are the dream. But if you prefer a vivid smile without using a lot of chemicals, it's tricky to figure out which natural teeth whitening products will actually deliver results. Here, everything you need to know to whiten your teeth naturally.

How to whiten teeth naturally

There are a few things to keep in mind before you set out to whiten your teeth using natural products (or any teeth whitening products, for that matter). The first is that not all tooth stains are the same, and certain over-the-counter treatments may lighten some stains but not others.

"Stains must be distinguished between intrinsic and extrinsic stains," says Nana Dickson, DDS, the dental health expert at Dentistry.com. Extrinsic stains are the result of plaque and tartar that have turned teeth darker over time (coffee, wine, soda, tea, and smoking are common culprits). Routine brushing, flossing, and at-home whitening treatments can help to lighten these stains, Dr. Dickson tells Health.

Intrinsic stains are trickier. "They're the ones inside your teeth," explains Dr. Dickson. "This type of staining can't be brushed away and if done at home, it takes a little while to see the results."

It's also important to note that because natural teeth whitening treatments are typically free of chemicals and contain lower levels of peroxide (if any at all), you shouldn't expect "celebrity-white teeth," as Dr. Dickson calls them. "To see true, drastic results, higher concentrations of peroxide are typically needed," she says. "At-home remedies will remove the brown surface stains and some of the black staining from coffee and tobacco, but you can't expect to see the total elimination of yellow stains."

If you have stubborn stains that don't improve with home remedies, see your dentist to find out if in-office treatments can help.

Natural teeth whitening ingredients

When shopping for "natural" teeth whitening treatments, you might spot these ingredients on the product label. Here's what you need to know about each. (Just make sure to speak to your dentist before adding any new ingredient into your regular teeth-cleaning routine so you know it's safe.)

• Hydrogen peroxide: One of the most common and effective whitening ingredients, "I would consider hydrogen peroxide to be natural because it is a simple molecule (H2O2) that is harmless in small amounts, like what you can buy at the drugstore," says Dr. Dickson. If you prefer not to use peroxide, however, the ingredients below are good alternatives.

• Baking soda: Although it doesn't help with intrinsic stains, baking soda "does a great job of breaking up and cleaning away surface stains," says Dr. Dickson. For this reason, it's often spotted in natural toothpastes. Anyone with high blood pressure should consult their doctor before using, however, because baking soda has high concentrations of sodium.

• Coconut oil: This wonder oil isn't just for your skin and hair! "Coconut oil has lauric acid, which is known to kill bacteria," says Dr. Dickson. "Some bacteria have byproducts that give off dark colors, so by eliminating them, teeth can look brighter."

• Strawberries: The brightly colored berries are packed with malic acid, which can help remove tooth discoloration.

• Charcoal: There's some controversy about this ingredient in oral care products. Used frequently, it may be too abrasive and could cause tooth enamel to thin out, notes Dr. Dickson. Still, she says it's OK for short-term use because "it does a good job of removing surface stains to reveal brighter teeth."

• Apple cider vinegar: This ingredient can have "a bleaching effect on the teeth," says Dr. Dickson. But it's highly acidic and can erode tooth enamel over time, so should be used very sparingly, she adds.

Below, a few of our favorite over-the-counter products that can help you whiten your teeth naturally.

1
Hello Oral Care Extra Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste

Amazon.com

Celebrity dentist Jon Marashi, DDS (he counts Ben Affleck, Halsey, and Ryan Seacrest as clients) recommends using a natural whitening toothpaste to brighten surface surface stains that might develop on a daily basis, and this formula gets his vote. "It's free from artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, microbeads, triclosan, and gluten, and it uses gentle cleaners to whiten the teeth," he says.

2
Opalescence Whitening Toothpaste

Amazon.com

"This is another all-natural product," says Dr. Marashi. "It's very gentle and helps strengthen tooth enamel as well." Also good: Reviewers rave about the refreshing, minty taste.

3
Tom's of Maine Luminous White Whitening Natural Toothpaste

Amazon.com

Tom's of Maine is famous for the brand's natural oral care products. "This has no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives," says Dr. Marashi, "and it has a natural formulation to remove surface stains on teeth."

4
Kopari Coconut Oil Pullers

Sephora

"Oil pulling is safe and can help reduce gingivitis by killing the bacteria that causes inflammation," says Dr. Dickson. Although you can certainly start oil pulling with a regular jar of coconut oil, these "oil pullers" from Kopari come in tasty flavors like vanilla and mint and are conveniently packaged so you can keep them in your bathroom or use on the go. (We're also fans of the brand's coconut toothpaste.)

5
Oral Essentials Whitening Strips

Amazon.com

These strips—also one of our favorite whitening products for sensitive teeth—are made with coconut oil, Dead Sea salt, sage oil, and lemon peel oil to gently lift away stains in a convenient whitening strip format. As a bonus, you'll get the brand's toothpaste and mouthwash with your purchase.

6
Burt's Bees Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder

Amazon.com

Dr. Dickson tells us she likes that activated charcoal "is abrasive and does a great job of removing surface stains." For best results, she says, "follow up the charcoal with peroxide rinse to help break down some of the intrinsic staining." This powder from Burt's Bees is free of parabens, preservatives, and microbeds, and is easy to use—just dip your toothbrush into the powder and brush for one minute, then follow with regular toothpaste.

