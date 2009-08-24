Chewing Gum Can Improve Memory, Foods That Zap Your Energy, and Why Maggots Are Good for You

August 24, 2009

  • In this late-August heat, we’ve been feeling pretty sluggish. Besides getting a good night’s sleep and staying hydrated, we’re also trying to avoid these six foods that zap your energy. [FitSugar]

  • Is it OK to put hot food directly into the fridge? Can you drink milk after the “sell by” date? Get answers to all your shelf-life questions with this handy Keep It or Toss It tool. [StillTasty]

  • We’ve got lots of little memory-boosting tricks up our sleeves, from taking deep breaths, to learning a new language, to exercising your eyes. Now there’s a simple way to bulk up on brain power that we really didn’t expect: chewing gum. [DivineCaroline]

