9 Things Your Smile Can Tell You About Your Health

Of course everyone wants bright white teeth. But the benefits of a beautiful smile are more than just cosmetic. Researchers have found links between poor oral health and conditions that involve the heart, the brain, and other parts of the body—all the more reason to give your kisser the best care possible.

Read on for the updates you need to know to keep your lips, teeth, and gums in tip-top shape (including cold sore remedies, a teeth-whitening cheat sheet, and the right flossing technique). And if you hate going to the dentist? The good news is that there is a natural way to feel calm in the chair.