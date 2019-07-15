Amazon Prime Day 2019 Has Huge Savings on Toothbrushes, Water Flossers, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is officially upon us. From now through Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m., ET, the retail giant is offering major sales on everything imaginable, from necessary goods to splurge items you’ve been eyeing to random things you didn’t even know you wanted. If the event seems daunting, we suggest searching for products you know you’ll use every day, like oral hygiene tools. Below, find our picks for the best oral care products that are heavily discounted right now for Prime Day, including electric toothbrushes, water flossers, toothpastes, and whitening products that are bound to give you—and your smile—your money’s worth.

Electric Toothbrushes

Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush

With an accompanying app that features real-time feedback on your brushing habits, you can’t go wrong with this highly-rated Oral-B electric toothbrush. “The app is awesome,” wrote one reviewer, “it tells you if you are brushing too hard, it times your brushing, it has goals to set and reach, it keeps track of your brushing habits & so much more!”

To buy: $80 (marked down from $147); amazon.com

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush

There’s a reason the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean is Kim Kardashian’s preferred toothbrush. Its five unique settings, including “gum health” and “deep clean,” provide a professional-grade clean from the very first use. Available in a sleek black and blue colorway, it’s bound to not only feel great on your teeth, but also look great on any bathroom counter.

To buy: $196 (marked down from $280); amazon.com

Water Flossers

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

This cult-favorite water flosser has a whopping 12,000 positive reviews from customers who love how clean the savvy device makes their teeth and gums feel. The compact countertop flosser features two modes: Floss Mode boasts pulse-modulation technology to remove plaque, while the Hydro-Pulse Massage Mode enhances gum stimulation to improve circulation.

To buy: $40 (marked down from $90); amazon.com

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

At 20 percent off, the Cordless Advanced has a magnetic 4-hour rapid charging system and globally compatible voltage. Plus, this customer-loved flosser is waterproof and designed for ultra-quiet operation.

To buy: $80 (marked down from $100); amazon.com

Toothpaste

Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Toothpaste

Formulated with food-grade activated charcoal for powerful and natural teeth whitening, this Cali White toothpaste will leave your smile squeaky clean without staining your sink. More than 4,300 customers left perfect five-star reviews, with many raving how well the natural solution works to whiten their teeth—without staining their sinks.

To buy: $10 (marked down from $20); amazon.com

Tom's of Maine Natural Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste

Tom’s of Maine’s tried-and-true natural toothpaste is pretty straightforward. The Rapid Relief Sensitive edition is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, making it a must-buy for those with sensitive teeth. You can score a three-pack for over half off tonight from 5:20 p.m. until 11:20 p.m., PT.

To buy: $10 (marked down from $21); amazon.com

Whitening Products

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit

As a number one best-seller across Amazon’s entire beauty category, Crest’s Whitestrips kit is one of the most reliable teeth whitening products on the market. We know you’ve used and loved them before, so why not stock up while a pack of 44 strips costs just $28?

To buy: $28 (marked down from $68); amazon.com

AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2 Pack)

AsaVea’s whitening pen claims to remove years of stains, and one look at its Amazon reviews is enough to make us fully believe that. Hundreds of shoppers have shared before and after photos in the reviews section, and the results they’ve seen are actually astounding. Enjoy an $8.75 markdown when you shop during Prime Day.

To buy: $16 (marked down from $25); amazon.com

