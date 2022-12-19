Level Up Your Self-Care With Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Earth Finds—Up To 45% Off Right Now

Over the last five years, there’s one thing that Oprah’s Favorite Things lists have had in common: Cozy Earth products. From this year’s waffle bath bundle to moisture-wicking bamboo bedding bundles in 2018, there’s another thing these products have in common—they’re all on major sale right now!

With Oprah’s favorite picks made from buttery viscose from bamboo fabric that’s temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, some of her recommendations will completely change the way you sleep or lounge by keeping you warm-yet-degrees cooler. Then there are other gift bundles made from eco-friendly yet durable bamboo and cotton that’s machine-washable, anti-pill, and backed by a 10-year-warranty. Consider them the ultimate self-care treat—just in time for the new year.

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle

Cozy Earth

Bring the spa-feel to your home in the upcoming new year made from 40% viscose from bamboo fabric and 60% cotton, with a 10-year warranty (hello, machine washes without worrying about pilling). Plus, you get a 100-night trial, free shipping, and can mix colors when you build your bundle for a set that feels both luxe and custom to you.

“I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," Oprah said. "This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.”

To buy: Waffle Bath Bundle $154.00 (was $220.00); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth

Let’s talk socks. Not all pairs are created equal—especially when they come to the best gifts to give or get. But I can honestly say that there was one thing that Lady O and I had in common in 2021 and that was our love affair with Cozy Earth’s Plush Lounge Socks, which are now on 45% off, and made one of the best holiday treats when I slipped my cold, numb toes into them last year. For $26.40 (was $48.00), you can gift (or treat yourself) to a set of three of these ribbed crew cut socks that will make you feel like you’re walking on a lightweight cloud, “but also use temperature-regulating technology to keep feet from overheating,” added Oprah in 2021.

To buy: Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock $26.40 (was $48.00); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers & Pullover Crew

Cozy Earth

Whether you’re lounging in a Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew—which is on sale right now for 45% off—while working from home and already know how good it feels, or are considering ordering the gift Bamboo Joggers while they are on sale for 25% off, don’t underestimate the year-round cooling powers and softness of of this brushed bamboo material. Described as “oh-so-soft” by Oprah herself in 2020, I’d have to agree.

To buy: Cozy Earth Women's Bamboo Joggers $116.25 (was $125.00); cozyearth.com

To buy: Cozy Earth Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew $77.00 (was $140.00); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit

Cozy Earth

It’s not every day that these Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit are 25% off and once you slip them on, you won’t want to take them off—especially now that they’re on sale for $138.75 (was $185.00).

Oprah raves that these “feel like a second skin” and are “breathable and helps regulate body temperature.” Available in regular and tall options, sizes XS-XXXL, and five colors, this lightweight sleep set is made from 95% viscose from bamboo for an incredibly cozy-meets-cooling night’s sleep.

To buy: Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit $138.75 (was $185.00); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth Classic Bedding Bundle

Cozy Earth

You can save 30% off on this buttery sheet set bundle that Oprah first crowned as one of her favorites back in 2018 when she described it as the “softest EVER.” Since then, countless others have been melting into this Classic Bedding Bundle on sale right now for $494.90 (was $707.00) but there’s a reason why: Made with viscose from bamboo fabric that has a soft, cooling effect (we’re talking to you, night sweaters who want to layer up but don’t want cook under their sheets and duvet!), the moisture-wicking fabric is also incredibly breathable and according to the brand—and my personal experience—will keep you sleeping 2 to 3 degrees cooler and more comfortable, which for me meant less nights waking up mid hot-flash.

To buy: Cozy Earth Classic Bedding Bundle $494.90 (was $707.00); cozyearth.com

