This Blood Pressure Monitor Got Perfect Scores In Our Test, and It's Finally On Sale

If you're in the market for an accurate and easy-to-use blood pressure monitor, look no further. The Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, which was our top pick for the Best Overall Blood Pressure Monitor in 2023, has finally gone on sale.

Amazon

To buy: Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, $64.10 (was $78); amazon.com

After rigorous testing of various blood pressure monitors in our Health testing lab under the supervision of a physician, the Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor earned top marks "thanks to its right out of the box setup and clear readings." Our tester found the monitor quick to set up and appreciated how easy it was to read the digital display with clear indicators for low, normal, and high blood pressure.

It also stores 100 blood pressure readings each for up to two users—which can also sync up with your phone—making it ideal for tracking trends and bringing data to doctors. Our tester did make sure to note that the "cuff is comfortable and relatively easy to put on yourself, though some users with limited mobility may have trouble getting it positioned.” Otherwise, the Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor scored a 5 (out of 5) in all of our top metrics for testing: setup, fit, ease of use, and data display.

To buy: Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, $64.10 (was $78); amazon.com

We aren't the only ones that love this blood pressure monitor. Satisfied reviewers have shared that this upper arm monitor is "much more accurate than the wrist cuffs" and that it's "worth every penny." Several people also point out that the band will fit "larger arms." An added bonus is that the monitor is "small and compact so perfect for home or travel."

Doctors and nurses generally recommend upper arm blood pressure monitors as being more accurate than the wrist and finger counterparts—which is why this is the type we see used in hospitals and doctors offices. And if you have FSA money to use, this highly-rated blood pressure monitor is a great thing to invest in—especially when it's on finally on sale.