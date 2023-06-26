Olive Oil in Coffee: Does Starbucks’ New Oleato Line Have Any Health Benefits?

Starbucks is expanding its line of olive oil coffee, called Oleato, to stores in 11 additional states.

Each Oleato drink is made with a spoonful of Partanna olive oil, a type of extra-virgin olive oil.

Separately, olive oil and coffee have health benefits, but some people say the two ingredients combined can lead to stomach issues and discomfort.

Starbucks

Curious about Starbucks’ olive oil-infused coffee? You may now have a chance to try it.

The coffee chain announced on June 6 that it expanded its line of olive oil coffee, called Oleato, to stores in 11 additional states. First launched in Italy in February, the Oleato line debuted in the U.S. in March in California, Illinois, New York, and Washington.

Despite some negative feedback about its flavor and side effects, the trendy beverage can now be found in additional stores in those states, in Austin, Boston, Dallas, Miami, and in towns across seven other states, including Connecticut, Arkansas, and New Mexico.

Each Oleato drink is made with a spoonful of Partanna olive oil, a type of extra-virgin olive oil produced in Partanna, Sicily. The Oleato lineup includes a latte and iced espresso, both prepared with oat milk. Another beverage, the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, is a mix of coffee and olive oil-infused foamy cream.

The new creations were inspired by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s visit to Italy, where he witnessed the Mediterranean custom of having a spoonful of olive oil alongside a daily morning coffee. The tradition is rooted in the belief that drinking olive oil confers more health benefits than simply cooking with it, though there’s no scientific support for this claim.

“One thing that’s special about Partanna’s olives is their uniquely nutty, slightly sweet flavors—think of that rich smoothness of a buttery caramel, it’s a natural complement to our coffee,” said Amy Dilger, Starbucks’s principal beverage developer, in a press release from February.

If olive oil-infused coffee has recently come to a Starbucks near you (or you’re inspired to make your own creation), you may be wondering how adding this ingredient to your daily cup of joe might affect you. Here’s what experts had to say about the benefits—and possible downsides—of the olive oil/coffee mashup.

What Are the Health Benefits of Olive Oil Coffee?

While there’s no research into the specific health benefits of combining olive oil and coffee, it’s clear that each ingredient has its own benefits.

“There is ample research suggesting that including olive oil our diets can offer health benefits,” Lauren Manaker, RDN, LDN, CPT, a licensed registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, told Health.

Olive oil consumption has been found to help curb constipation and stabilize blood sugars. It may also “support factors like heart health, brain health, and gut health,” said Manaker. “The healthy fats and plant compounds found in olive oil can be a healthy part of a balanced diet.”

Of course, you can reap these benefits by drinking olive oil, but it’s worth noting that this method isn’t necessarily more nutritious than consuming cooked olive oil. While some studies have found that heating olive oil can decrease some of its antioxidants, this occurred only after prolonged use, such as 90 minutes.

The health benefits of drinking coffee are also well-known. Research shows that drinking a daily cup of coffee is linked to the prevention of several chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, liver disease, and heart disease.

Olive oil coffee may be a healthier option than a similar drink, Bulletproof coffee. Developed in 2011 by the founder of the Bulletproof diet, that drink combines coffee with MCT oil, coconut oil, or butter. It was introduced on the premise that fat makes coffee less acidic, increases feelings of satiety, and can even help it serve as a low-carbohydrate breakfast replacement.

“Bulletproof coffee is typically used in place of breakfast as a high fat beverage,” Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDCES, FAND, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Los Angeles, California, told Health. “This may negatively affect cholesterol as it is high in saturated fat, whereas olive oil in coffee is made from a healthier type of fat.”

Regarding olive oil-infused coffee, Manaker added, “I love this trend. Most popular and trendy coffee drinks tend to include loads of added sugars and, in some cases, artificial ingredients. Most people benefit from consuming olive oil regularly and drinking this coffee is an easy way to do so.”

That said, Manaker doesn’t think it’s necessary to drink the concoction simply for health purposes. “The olive oil coffee offers a unique flavor that many people enjoy,” Manaker said. “And a bonus of drinking it is that it may offer some health benefits.”



Is There a Downside to Drinking Olive Oil Coffee?

Some people who’ve tried an Oleato drink have reported stomach gurgling, upset, and a feeling like they needed to use the bathroom urgently (some have even described it as a laxative). Others felt sick to their stomach and lacked an appetite all day after drinking it.

Caffeine can work as a stimulant for your body and bowels, and fat can help relieve constipation, so it makes sense the combination could result in some uncomfortable side effects.

“The added oil can make people have more frequent stools, especially if they are not used to including large quantities of this oil in their diet normally,” said Manaker.

Added Sheth, “Those with a sensitive stomach may want to be careful as it may increase acid reflux and other GI issues.”

Manaker also noted that a spoonful of olive oil adds calories—120, according to Starbucks—which could be a drawback for some people.

That said, olive oil coffee is generally safe to drink, though it is best to check with a healthcare provider before hopping on the trend if you have concerns or underlying conditions.

But if you’re a fan of Bulletproof coffee and looking to try an alternative or are simply curious about the Oleato line, it might be time to give it a whirl.