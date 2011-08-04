5 Places You Shouldn't Eat, How Beauty Backfires, and Fro-Yo for Less Than 300 Calories

- Is it possible to trade in your chocolate craving for a broccoli binge? New nutrition programs might help eating habits have a healthier focus. [CNN]
- While using a basket might limit you to the essentials, choosing to push a cart at the grocery store could lead to healthier purchases. [DailySpark]
- A new study shows that certain lifestyle factors might cause your brain to shrink faster than others. [TIME HealthLand]
- Frozen yogurt is a great option for a skinny summer dessert, as long as you don't pile on the toppings. Follow these guidelines to keep your serving flavorful, satisfying, and under 300 calories. [CookingLight]
- Don't be a victim of mid-afternoon sluggishness. Try these nine easy ways to stay alert and boost your energy. [RealSimple]
- Being beautiful could backfire in important ways. [HuffPo]
- Eating in certain places, like your car, might be contributing to weight gain. Find out where to chow down, and when to wait. [FitSugar]
- A helpful guide to cauliflower, from the garden to the kitchen to the table. [Sunset]