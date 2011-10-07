Embarrassing Health Problems Solved, Grown-Up Halloween Treats, and How to Avoid Fall Weight Gain

Health.com
October 07, 2011

  • Although Apple officials mentioned nothing regarding pancreatic cancer in their formal announcement of Steve Jobs's death, the visionary had battled the disease since 2004. Here's what you should know about treating it. [TIME Healthland]

  • You know you should carry your ID, phone, and some emergency cash with you on those long workouts, but who wants to lug it all around? Check out this brilliant fitness bracelet: It's fully equipped with a prepaid Visa debit chip and stores your medical history and emergency contact info. [Vital Juice]

  • Health challenge of the day: Get a massage. And it doesn't have to be an indulgent spa treatment. Spending even just a few minutes on your own arms or hands can seriously reduce stress. [Vitamin G]

  • Love Pilates and yoga, but just can't seem to fit them both in? From Piloga to Yogilates, new combo classes are all the rage. [FitSugar]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up