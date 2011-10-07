Embarrassing Health Problems Solved, Grown-Up Halloween Treats, and How to Avoid Fall Weight Gain

- On average, people eat 200 calories more a day during the fall. And it's not just apples and pumpkins. Here's how to avoid packing on extra pounds this season. [Fox News]
- Although Apple officials mentioned nothing regarding pancreatic cancer in their formal announcement of Steve Jobs's death, the visionary had battled the disease since 2004. Here's what you should know about treating it. [TIME Healthland]
- You know you should carry your ID, phone, and some emergency cash with you on those long workouts, but who wants to lug it all around? Check out this brilliant fitness bracelet: It's fully equipped with a prepaid Visa debit chip and stores your medical history and emergency contact info. [Vital Juice]
- Health challenge of the day: Get a massage. And it doesn't have to be an indulgent spa treatment. Spending even just a few minutes on your own arms or hands can seriously reduce stress. [Vitamin G]
- Why should kids get to have all the Halloween fun? Throw a spooky party for adults with these festive recipes with grown-up twists. [CookingLight]
- Love Pilates and yoga, but just can't seem to fit them both in? From Piloga to Yogilates, new combo classes are all the rage. [FitSugar]
- We hear it time and again, but it seems some people still don't agree. You can eat healthy foods without breaking the bank. Let's stop making excuses to eat junk, once and for all. [dailySpark]
- Got an embarrassing health problem? From bad breath to odd smells, the solutions are here. [HuffPost]