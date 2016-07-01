The Worst Diet Advice Ever Given By Celebs

Sometimes celebs give great diet advice—other times, not so much. Nutritionist Rebecca Scritchfield, RDN, host of the podcast Body Kindness, weighs in on some eyebrow-raising diet dictates that have been made by the rich and influential—and gives the more evolved thinking.

"Carbohydrate is the bad guy. You have to see that." —Robert Atkins, MD

While Dr. Atkins recognized the distinction between refined carbs (which can lead to weight gain, diabetes, and even heart disease) and healthier ones, his emphasis on restriction and labeling is unhelpful. "This is a classic 'food police' line, where it's all or nothing," says Scritchfield. Rather than pegging carbs as good or bad, it's smarter to be flexible and go for balance. Fruits, veggies, whole grains, and pulses have beneficial nutrients, give you energy, and help keep your gut healthy. Saving room for sweets is part of enjoyment, too; just don't go overboard.

"Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels." —Kate Moss

Denying yourself while promising life will be better when you get skinny is a fast track to body image issues, says Scritchfield. "No amount of shame about food or your body will motivate you to want to be good to yourself—it's insanity," she says. Instead, treat yourself the way you would your best friend, by choosing compassion and respect. Ditch the deprivation strategy and reframe that saying like this, she advises: "Nothing tastes as good as being kind to yourself feels."

"I am on the drunk diet...I like to drink whiskey and stuff while I am working...And I work out hungover if I am hungover." —Lady Gaga

The pop star may have been joking, but it's worth a reminder that booze isn't nourishment. "When we metabolize alcohol, it becomes a toxin that makes us drunk. Alcohol dehydrates you. It pulls water from your blood, organs, and brain," says Scritchfield. Plus, it lowers inhibitions (as you may have noticed). "Suddenly you're at the diner ordering chicken-fried steak and fries," she notes. No need to go dry, though. Sip in moderation: one drink (12 ounces of beer, 5 of wine, 1 1/2 of liquor) per day.