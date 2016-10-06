 The Best Things to Buy at Whole Foods, According to Foodie Experts

Grab these foodie-approved grocery picks from Whole Foods to eat healthy all week long.
You already know that the bulk bins at Whole Foods are the place to load up on couscous and quinoa. But have you ever wondered what healthy eats the pros always put in their carts? "The good news is that there are incredibly flavorful and nutritious finds at your favorite stores," says Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean. We asked people who cook and eat well for a living—dietitians, chefs, food bloggers, and cookbook authors—to tell us what must-have items they reach for on their weekly shopping trips to Whole Foods.
1
Mary's Gone Crackers Original Crackers
($5 for a 6.oz box)
"I eat them alongside eggs, or with hummus and avocado as a snack. They're gluten-free and full of healthy fats. The Super Seed varieties, with extras like seaweed and chia seeds, pack even more nutrition."
—Miranda Hammer, RD, founder of crunchyradish.com
2
New Barn Original Almondmilk
($6 for 28 oz.)
"This is by far my favorite nut milk on the market. It's certified organic; contains just five, easy-to-pronounce ingredients; and has 3 grams of protein per serving (compared with 1 in most other brands)."
—Stephanie Middleberg, RD, founder of Middleberg Nutrition in New York City
3
Wild Planet Canned Tuna
($5 for 5 oz.)
"For a quick meal, I buy Wild Planet canned tuna and season it with Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, Italian herb seasoning, and lemon juice, then serve over a bed of green with chopped veggies, chickpeas, and sliced almonds."
—Cynthia Sass, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor
4
Alter Eco Dark Cacao Organic Chocolate and Theo Organic Fair Trade 70% Dark Chocolate
$4 for 2.82 oz. (Alter Eco); $4 for 3 oz. (Theo)
"I have a few squares of organic dark chocolate every day as 'me' time. Knowing I have this treat to look forward to helps me easily say no to other sweet or salty snacks."
—Cynthia Sass
5
Preseasoned meat
(Prices vary)
"I really like the marinated meats from the Whole Foods meat counter. They're seasoned well and are extremely convenient when you don't have time to prep."
—Leah Cohen, chef and owner of Pig & Khao in New York City
6
Siggi's Squeezable Yogurt Tubes in Strawberry or Blueberry
($5 for a pack of 8)
"While I normally recommend choosing plain yogurt over flavored, these tubes are low in sugar. I store them in the freezer so they can thaw in my lunch bag in the morning."
—Erika Horowitz, RDN, a dietitian in New York City