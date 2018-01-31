11 Things That Can Happen When You Go Vegan for a Month

Considering going vegan? You’re not alone: Every month, people test out the meat- and dairy-free diet for ethical and environmental reasons—and for their health. "I think there are compelling benefits to whole food, plant-based diets, which is why I do recommend this type of diet for many patients," says Shilpa Ravella, MD, gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. Among those health benefits: a reduced risk of chronic diseases and possible weight loss.

But before you put down your grilled cheese and say goodbye to all of your favorite chicken recipes, be warned: It won't necessarily be easy. "Vegan diets are restrictive and can be difficult to follow for people who grew up eating animal products regularly," points out board-certified endocrinologist Shira Eytan, MD.

So is it worth it? To answer that, you'll need to know what it's like to go vegan—especially during those potentially challenging first 30 transitional days. We spoke to nutritionists, doctors, and vegans themselves (some who’ve lived on the diet for decades and some total newbies) to find out exactly what you may experience during a month (or longer!) without meat or dairy.

RELATED: 3 Hearty One-Dish Vegan Recipes a Nutritionist Makes for Dinner