7 Types of Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins Are Being Recalled, According to the FDA—Here's What to Know
See the complete list of products under the voluntary recall.
There are some things you expect to get from your vitamin gummies—vitamin D, iron, and zinc, perhaps—and some you things you hope you'd never ingest, such as metallic mesh. But that's exactly what might have ended up in Vitafusion gummy products, leading to a voluntary recall of some supplements from the manufacturer, New Jersey-based company Church & Dwight.
In a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website April 20, Church & Dwight said it initiated the voluntary recall after its investigation of two consumer reports "identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material."
It was due to an "isolated issue" at one of the company's manufacturing facilities, and the focus in on products manufactured from October 29 to November 3, 2020. In a statement on its website, the company said it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury, but warned that in "some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract."
The affected products were distributed to stores and online retailers from November 13 to April 9. A list of the retailers that sold the products wasn't available as of April 21, reported USA Today. But two of the products—a melatonin gummies supplement for kids and Fiber Well 90-count gummies—were sold at Publix grocery stores, per a recall notice on the Publix website.
If you have purchased the affected vitamins, stop taking them immediately and call the Church & Dwight Consumer Affairs team (800-981-4710) "before disposing of the product," the brand advises. If you become ill or injured, call (999) 234-1828.
List of recalled gummy vitamins
The recall notice on the FDA website includes images of each of the products, and also shows where to find the Universal Product Code (UPC) and lot code on the packaging.
• Vitafusion Kids Melatonin, 50 count, UPC 0-2791-00170-8, lot code WA03076268, expiration date November 2022
• Vitafusion Fiber Well, 220 count, UPC 0-27917-01984-0, lot code WA03087520, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA02487524, expiration date September 2022; and lot code WA03086273, expiration date November 2022
• Vitafusion SleepWell, 250 count, UPC 0-27917-02524-7, lot code WA03077414, expiration date November 2022
• Vitafusion MultiVites, 150 count, UPC 0-27917-01919-2, lot code WA03044959, expiration date April 2022
• Vitafusion Melatonin, 44 count, UPC 0-27917-28011-0, lot code WA03076270, expiration date November 2022
• Vitafusion Melatonin, 140 count, UPC 0-27917-02671-8; lot code WA03076990, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA03077852, expiration date November 2022; and lot code WA02608988, expiration date September 2022
• Vitafusion Fiber Well, 90 count, UPC 0-27917-01890-4, lot code WA02187020, expiration date August 2022; lot code WA03086671, expiration date November 2022; and lot code WA03087521, expiration date November 2022
