There are some things you expect to get from your vitamin gummies— vitamin D , iron, and zinc, perhaps—and some you things you hope you'd never ingest, such as metallic mesh. But that's exactly what might have ended up in Vitafusion gummy products, leading to a voluntary recall of some supplements from the manufacturer, New Jersey-based company Church & Dwight.

In a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website April 20, Church & Dwight said it initiated the voluntary recall after its investigation of two consumer reports "identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material."

It was due to an "isolated issue" at one of the company's manufacturing facilities, and the focus in on products manufactured from October 29 to November 3, 2020. In a statement on its website, the company said it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury, but warned that in "some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract."