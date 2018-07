Try this recipe: Seafood Pasta

Vitamin B12: 84.1 mcg in 3 ounces of cooked clams (1,402% of your DV)

Other body benefits: Not only do clams have the highest concentration of vitamin B12 of any food, they’re also filled with potassium. Three ounces of either canned or fresh clams contain 534 mg of potassium, 15% of your DV.

Best ways to eat them: Clams are delicious in pasta dishes or stews, like Cioppino or Manhattan clam chowder. Steam them until the shells crack open, or boil for about five minutes after shells open.