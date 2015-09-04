The Perfect Work Snack: No-Bake Energy Balls

You know how it goes: Once 4 o'clock rolls around, all diet bets are off. Your stomach is grumbling and you'd kill for something sweet. What you need is a healthy, homemade sweet that will satisfy this impossible craving.

Enter no-bake energy balls. You can whip up a batch (or two) of these Sunday night to take with you to work all week long. Because they provide a dose of healthy fats and natural sweetness, they're delicious and nutritious. And bonus: each ball contains only 45 calories. So you can feel good about popping one (or two) when the urge to splurge strikes. Consider your cravings, conquered.

Cynthia SassÂ is a nutritionist and registered dietitian with masterâs degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen onÂ national TV, sheâs Healthâs contributing nutrition editor, and privately counselsÂ clientsÂ in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Yankees, previously consulted for three other professional sports teams, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Cynthia is a three-time New York Times best-selling author, and her brand new book is Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast. Connect with her onÂ Facebook,Â TwitterÂ andÂ Pinterest.