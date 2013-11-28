Thanksgiving Day Bloat? 5 Ways to Feel Better Fast

You gobbled down the turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, then layered on a slice of Grandma's pumpkin pie. It's all good--until it isn't. If you're suffering from the aftereffects of an overstuffed Thanksgiving (eating too much is one of the most common triggers of heartburn), we can help. Try these simple tips and tricks to ease bloating, acid reflux, and indigestion and feel better fast!

Do yoga poses that help digestion

Yoga can help bloating? You heard that right. It takes just 15 minutes of gentle stretching to ease stomach pain and indigestion. Not flexible? No worries, these are poses that most people can do. (Check them all out in Beat Bloat With Yoga). The moves include Bridge Pose, where you lie flat on the floor with knees bent and move your hips up. Another is Child's Pose, in which you sit on your knees, stretch your arms in front of you, and place your forehead on the floor.

Walk it off

You may feel like slumping on the couch, but a brisk 10 to 15 minute walk can help you digest, according to Robynne Chutkan, MD, founder of the Digestive Center for Women in Chevy Chase, Maryland. A lack of exercise can lead to cramping and constipation. And lying down after a big meal is a well-known trigger of acid reflux.

Chew some gum

If you have acid reflux, chewing a stick of sugar-free gum for 30 minutes after a meal may help, according to one study. The act of chewing can stimulate saliva that helps soothe heartburn. Don't overdo it, however. Sugar-free sweeteners can cause stomach upset and bloating when consumed in large quantities.

Sip a cup of peppermint tea

This is an indigestion home remedy doctors swear by. The oil in peppermint can calm the muscles of the digestive tract, allowing gas to pass. However, if you have acid reflux or heartburn, skip this one. Peppermint can backfire for people with heartburn, and increase--not decrease--acid reflux.

Sprinkle some nutmeg

You probably have plenty of this stomach soother left over from baking your pumpkin pie. Besides tasting good, nutmeg is a home remedy for stomach trouble. Sprinkle a bit--less than half a teaspoon-- on your breakfast oatmeal to feel better. But don't overdo it--too much can actually trigger nausea!

