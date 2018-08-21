Starbucks Is Selling a New Keto-Friendly Drink—but Is it Healthy? Here’s What a Nutritionist Says

If you’re on the keto diet, you might be craving a variety of things—including more choices. The high-fat, low-carb eating plan is super restrictive. But we just found out that Starbucks is expanding its keto-friendly options, so your morning caffeine run doesn’t have to be so complicated.

Peach Citrus White Tea is the latest addition to Starbucks’ so-called secret menu, and keto lovers are going crazy for it. A spin-off of the standard menu item Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion, this new drink is both carb- and sugar-free, making it a keto enthusiast’s dream.

To order the drink, ask the barista for iced and unsweetened Peach Citrus White Tea, a splash of heavy cream, two to four pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup, and no water. If you’re open to experimenting, you can even ask for it blended.

But like many of Starbucks’ inventive options (we’re looking at you, Unicorn Frappuccino), we can't help but wonder: is this drink actually healthy?

“For those who choose to follow a keto plan, I think the quality of what you eat is key,” says Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. “White tea is a great start, but this drink also contains conventionally produced heavy cream, not grass-fed organic dairy, as well as an artificial sweetener and preservative in the syrup.”

Basically, this drink is proof that something can be keto-approved and not necessarily good for you. Though it’s healthier than the carb- and sugar-rich items on Starbucks’ menu (like the Carmel Frappuccino), it's hardly a nutritional superstar.

However, Sass says it’s definitely a step in the right direction. “If you’re following a keto plan, don’t just look for high-fat and zero grams of carb,” Sass says. “It’s important to opt for high-quality, anti-inflammatory, nutrient-rich, all-natural foods to help protect your health while you lose weight.”

Bottom line: While white tea might not be something you want to sip every morning, it could be the cheat-day treat you’ve been looking for.