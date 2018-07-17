This Super-Popular Protein Bar Is Included in Today’s Amazon Prime Day Sale

Here's some exciting news for anyone who basically lives on RX Bars (which includes us, by the way): A few select flavors of the popular protein bars are on sale for Prime Day today.

Not familiar with RX Bars? The bestselling brand has developed a cult following, thanks in part to their super-short ingredient lists. Each flavor of these bars lists out the ingredients on the front of the package, so you'll know exactly what you're eating without having to scan any fine print. Most flavors include some combination of nuts, egg whites, and dates, making it a great protein-packed choice for vegetarians–or anyone who wants a boost of protein and filling fiber without the long list of difficult-to-pronounce ingredients.

Amazon.com

To buy: $14 for 12 (regularly $20 for 12); amazon.com

The three flavors on sale for Prime Day are Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter, and Blueberry (a few of the best, in our opinion). They originally ring in for about $20 for 12 bars, but you can nab all three varieties for 30% off today only. This deal will end in a few hours, though, so act fast!