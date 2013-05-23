Recipe of the Day: Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits

Get your spoon ready for this heart-healthy dessert that's less than 200 calories per serving. What do you get when you combine dark chocolate and blueberries? A tasty source of antioxidants. These include flavonoids, called catechins (in the chocolate), and quercetins (in the blueberries).

What's more, Greek yogurt is high in protein, low in sodium, and good for digestion. Walnuts provide brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acid, as well as protein, fiber, and magnesium.

So get eating!

Ingredients: frozen blueberries, non-fat Greek yogurt, mini dark chocolate chips, oat granola, chopped walnuts.

Try this recipe: Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits

