Recipe Makeover: Vitamin-Rich, From-Scratch Oven Fries

Easy side dishes are a must at summer cookouts. But rather than buying store-bought, calorie-laden potato salad and coleslaw, take the time to make your own bites—it will be cheaper and healthier!

So to test my theory, I chose to put a healthy twist on these From-Scratch Oven Fries using fresh sweet potatoes. Good for you and delicious—this recipe basically cooks itself.

Just follow the few simple tweaks below and you’ll be serving up vitamin-rich, flavor-packed finger food for yourself and your guests!

1 1/2 pounds medium-size baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch-thick strips (In place of the baking potatoes I used sweet potatoes which pack vitamin C, folate, fiber, potassium, and beta carotene)

1 tbsp. vegetable oil (I replaced the vegetable oil with 1 tbsp. of heart-healthy canola oil)

1/2 tsp. kosher or table salt (Here I used 1/2 tsp. of sea salt which tends to be less processed and a bit more flavorful than table salt)

Homemade french fries might seem like a big undertaking, but if you bake them instead of frying and swap regular potatoes with sweet, they can be a healthy and delicious addition to a meal that's loaded with vitamins. Crispy and light, these didn’t weigh me down, and were simple to prepare and tasted great!