Healthy 4-Ingredient Dinners You Can Make in 10 Minutes or Less

Here’s a dilemma many of my clients struggle with: By the time they get home from work or the gym in the evening, they're ravenous, and start munching on whatever they can get their hands on fast. Think dried fruit, cereal (straight out of the box), chips, and crackers. Sound familiar?

Rarely does this kind of noshing in the kitchen—often while standing—add up to a well-balanced meal. Plus, chaotic eating usually leaves you feeling unsatisfied, and short on key nutrients. And it can lead you to seriously overdo it on calories.

My solution: Healthy go-to meals that take minutes to toss together. They may not be Instagram-worthy creations, but when you know you’ll have a decent dinner in front of you in a jiffy, it’s easier to forgo the frenzied nibbling. Here are five nutritious meals you can prepare with just four (yep, four!) convenient ingredients.

Salmon Pepper Boats

Mix one can of wild salmon with one teaspoon of Dijon mustard and two tablespoons of olive tapenade. Slice a bell pepper in half lengthwise, remove the seeds, and stuff with the salmon mixture.

Mushroom Avocado Omelet

Saute one cup of sliced mushrooms in a few tablespoons of water. Add three quarters cup organic egg whites and scramble with the mushrooms. Top with a quarter cup of jarred salsa, and half a ripe avocado, sliced.

Shrimp Pesto Salad

Rinse three ounces of frozen, pre-cooked shrimp under cold water to thaw. Toss with one tablespoon of jarred pesto. Serve over a generous bed of baby spinach. Sprinkle with a half cup of chickpeas (canned, drained, rinsed).

Cheesy Dinner Dip

Mix one teaspoon of dried Italian herb seasoning, a quarter teaspoon of crushed red pepper, and a quarter cup of sunflower seeds into a half cup of organic cottage cheese. Scoop up with raw broccoli florets.

Curried Lentil Lettuce Cups

Over low heat, warm one half cup of lentils (canned, drained, rinsed) with one tablespoon of extra virgin coconut oil and one half teaspoon curry seasoning. Spoon into outer romaine leaves.

