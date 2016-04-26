Keeping a bag of frozen, pre-cooked, cleaned shrimp in the freezer can be another quick and easy substitute for the canned tuna in your pantry. Three ounces contains only 70 calories but provides 17 grams of protein, along with a healthy dose of key nutrients like selenium, vitamin B12, choline, copper, and zinc.

Simply rinse your shrimp under cold water and serve heated or chilled, whichever you prefer. Either way, here's the recipe for my go-to sauce to dress shrimp: