If downing the recommended eight glasses of water a day feels like a chore, it’s probably time to switch up your routine. For some people, the taste of good old H2O just isn’t enticing enough to stave off even mild dehydration, but there’s an easy way you can doctor it up without reducing any of its health benefits. Infusing your water with fruit can not only make it more appealing—it can also motivate you to drink more.