If downing the recommended eight glasses of water a day feels like a chore, it’s probably time to switch up your routine. For some people, the taste of good old H2O just isn’t enticing enough to stave off even mild dehydration, but there’s an easy way you can doctor it up without reducing any of its health benefits. Infusing your water with fruit can not only make it more appealing—it can also motivate you to drink more.
That’s why many Amazon shoppers have turned to Omorc’s Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle ($14; amazon.com). Designed with a simple flip lid, this 32-ounce bottle has a feature that makes it stand out from the rest: an inner infuser rod that’s perfect for holding strawberries, cucumbers, and other additions that transform tap water into a gourmet beverage.
It’s so handy and easy to use that many reviewers say that it helped them stay hydrated. “I don't love drinking water, but being able to create my own naturally flavored water has helped me increase my water intake from 6 to 8 glasses a day to as many as 16 glasses a day,” wrote one shopper.
A five-star reviewer added: “I am a chemo patient and water tasted like metal [to me], so I could not drink much. The infuser bottle gave my water a great flavor and allowed me to get my daily intake!”
The possibilities for what kind of fruit to infuse in the bottle are wide—some enjoy the classic spa water combination of cucumber and mint, while others opt for more adventurous options like frozen mango slices. Omorc’s bottle comes with a small recipe guide that provides plenty of inspiration. One shopper says that the fruit placed in the bottle “lasts all day,” but it’s best to refill it with fresh produce every day.
To make cleaning easier, a brush that can be used to scrub tough-to-reach spots is included in the package. Plus, the bottle can be separated into three different parts that can each be placed in a dishwasher.
To buy: Omorc 32 oz Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $14, amazon.com
If your New Year’s resolution is to drink more water (or you’re looking for a low-sugar alternative to juice or soda), Omorc’s Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle is a simple product that might just help you make a major lifestyle change.
