6 Omega-3-Rich Foods for People Who Hate Fish

Not a fan of anchovies? These packaged snacks and ingredient swaps all contain the healthy fat.
Salmon, oysters, trout, sardines, anchovies—those are the heavy-hitters when it comes to omega-3 foods. They’re chock-full of the key nutrient, and fairly easy to find. Eating them (as well as other types of seafood) is how most experts recommend you get your omega-3s.
But if you don’t like fish—or don’t regularly eat the recommended two servings per week—sneaking the good-for-you fat into your diet wherever you can certainly helps. And fortunately that’s not too hard to do: Just keep some omega-3-rich packaged snacks on hand, and make a few simple ingredient swaps on your grocery list.
Check out our picks for omega-3 foods below. (They're all as tasty as they are healthy.)
1
EPIC Wagyu Beef Steak Strips
Not only are these strips a step up tastewise from the average jerky, they are made from grass-fed beef, which means they supply a nice hit of omega-3s. Research shows grass-fed meat and milk provide higher levels of omega-3s than their conventional counterparts. (EPIC also sells salmon jerky snack bars, if you want an even bigger hit of omega-3s.)
2
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk with DHA
Nope, it's not just for kids. You’ve heard that chocolate milk is a great post-workout recovery drink. Well it’s also a solid snack choice—with 8 grams of satisfying protein and just 150 calories. And in the case of these single-serve cartons, it’s an easy way to sip some omega-3s (32 milligrams to be exact).
3
Oatmega Cookie
An Oatmega cookie is packed with 250 milligrams of omega-3s. That’s 10 times the amount many other omega-3-enriched products contain. It also has 12 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, so this treat will keep you feeling full for quite some time. We like the chocolate chip flavor best. You can buy Oatmegas online, but you’ll also find them in stores, from Walmart to Whole Foods.
4
Jif Omega-3 Creamy Peanut Butter
Jif is one of the few brands of PB that offers an omega-3-enriched version. A two-tablespoon serving supplies 32 milligrams of omega-3s. There is a little added sugar (2 grams, or half a teaspoon per serving), but no more than what you’d find in Jif’s basic PB.
5
Bob's Red Mill Protein Powder Nutritional Booster
Chia seeds are a main ingredient in this protein powder, which explains the 240 milligrams of omega-3s per two-scoop serving. Use the vanilla, chocolate, or chai flavor to power up your smoothies. Along with the healthy fat, you’ll get decent doses of protein, fiber, and probiotics (plus very little added sugar).
6
4th & Heart Grass-Fed Ghee
However you use ghee—whether you cook or back with it, or put it in your coffee—you’re sure to appreciate this brand. It’s truly one of the more delicious ghees on grocery store shelves. And because it’s made from milk from grass-fed cows, it delivers a dose of omega-3s. (4th& Heart also makes 0.7-ounce squeeze packs.)
7
Wild Planet Single-Serve Salmon Pouch
Okay, so this is fish, but it's worth including here because it's so easy to eat. The brand Wild Planet has maintained its commitment to cooked, fresh, sustainable salmon, but dressed it in new clothes: a 3-ounce pouch for on-the-go snacks and meals.